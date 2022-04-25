Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company

TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN

Associated Press

Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the platform where he promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on social and economic issues to more than 83 million followers. The outspoken Tesla CEO, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features, such as getting rid of automated “spam bots.” Shares of Twitter Inc. rose 6% Monday to $52 per share.