Global shares fall amid interest rate, earnings worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — European stocks have opened lower, tracking losses in Asia as worries over interest rate hikes dominate an array of investor concerns. The Shanghai Composite index sank 5.1% and Hong Kong fell 3.7% as China reinforced its stringent pandemic policies while case numbers rose. Oil prices slipped more than $4 per barrel, and the U.S. dollar was trading near 128 Japanese yen. The news that Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential run-off election over the weekend reassured markets that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine. Investors are also watching corporate profit reports.