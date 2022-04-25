Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:13 AM

Global shares fall amid interest rate, earnings worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — European stocks have opened lower, tracking losses in Asia as worries over interest rate hikes dominate an array of investor concerns. The Shanghai Composite index sank 5.1% and Hong Kong fell 3.7% as China reinforced its stringent pandemic policies while case numbers rose. Oil prices slipped more than $4 per barrel, and the U.S. dollar was trading near 128 Japanese yen. The news that Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential run-off election over the weekend reassured markets that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine. Investors are also watching corporate profit reports. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content