Late buying push leaves stock indexes higher on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A late wave of buying left major indexes higher on Wall Street after another day of up-and-down trading. A rebound in technology stocks helped turn things around in the last hour of trading Monday. The S&P 500 closed up 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7%. The S&P 500 is coming off a three-week losing streak amid worries about high inflation and the rapid increase in interest rates the Federal Reserve is likely to prescribe for it. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.83%.