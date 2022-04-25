Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market’s losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as worries about rising inflation and interest rate hikes weigh on investors and extend the market’s losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and more than 90% of stocks within the index lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies had the biggest losses as crude oil prices fell more than 5%. Banks, industrials and big technology companies were also lower. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose as traders shied away from risk. Stocks slumped in China as that country reinforced its stringent pandemic policies.