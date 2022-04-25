Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 7:35 AM

Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market’s losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as worries about rising inflation and interest rate hikes weigh on investors and extend the market’s losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and more than 90% of stocks within the index lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies had the biggest losses as crude oil prices fell more than 5%. Banks, industrials and big technology companies were also lower. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose as traders shied away from risk. Stocks slumped in China as that country reinforced its stringent pandemic policies.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content