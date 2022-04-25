Stocks rally, erase early loss ahead of big earnings week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses in the morning to notch gains on Monday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%, after erasing an early 1.7% loss. Internet-related stocks helped lead the way, including Twitter. It jumped after agreeing to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Wall Street is in the midst of one of the most important stretches of the earnings season, with its biggest companies set to report this week. Earlier in the morning, U.S. stocks had been on track to follow global markets lower on worries that strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will hurt the global economy.