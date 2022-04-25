Stocks recover much of their early losses on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street have erased their steep losses from the morning and are holding relatively steady on Monday, the latest in a string of topsy-turvy trading. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, after erasing early loss of 1.7%. Stocks have been shaky recently. The S&P 500 is coming off a three-week losing streak amid worries about high inflation and the quick jump in interest rates the Federal Reserve is likely to prescribe for it. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose as traders shied away from risk. Stocks slumped in China as that country reinforced its stringent pandemic policies.