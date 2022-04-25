US markets point to losses following sharp global declines

NEW YORK (AP) — https://pronto.associatedpress.com/web/stories/details/018ba883f270b406406113e99fe71b76.2.3.json?type=tabWall Street is pointing lower before the opening bell after European and Asian markets fell sharply as worries over interest rate hikes dominated an array of investor concerns. Futures for the Dow industrials tumbled 0.7% while the same for the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Shares in Twitter jumped almost 5% in premarket after multiple media outlets reported that the company’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform. U.S. crude lost nearly $5, falling below $100 per barrel for the first time in two weeks.