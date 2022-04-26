Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Big Tech companies

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation’s biggest companies. Microsoft and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, were among the bigger weights on the market in early trading. Both of them will report their latest quarterly results after the closing bell. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell 2.5%. General Electric slumped after its own earnings report, and Twitter was down a day after reaching an agreement to be taken private by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.