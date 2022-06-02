US pump prices hit record as OPEC+ producers gather

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including major exporter Russia are weighing how much oil to send to the world economy as U.S. gas prices hit another record high. Thursday’s meeting comes amid speculation that the 23-member alliance, known as OPEC+, may consider breaking from its cautious series of increases and agree to pump more oil amid fears that high energy prices could slow the global economy. So far the group has added a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month, under a road map to gradually restore production cuts made during the depths of the pandemic recession in 2020.