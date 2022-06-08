Fire caused by suspected arson in S. Korea kills at least 7

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire caused by suspected arson spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens of others, local fire and police officials say. Dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed and put out the blaze, which began late Thursday morning on the second floor of a seven-floor office building near the city’s district court. Seven people were confirmed as dead, including an unidentified man who police suspect set the fire in a lawyer’s office. The relatively high death toll in a short period of time was possibly because the building didn’t have sprinklers on its office floors, a fire official said.