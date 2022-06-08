Thailand decriminalizes marijuana, but not the strong stuff

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand has been decriminalized. Measures to legalize cannabis became effective Thursday, paving the way for medical and personal use of all parts of cannabis plants, including flowers and seeds. However, extracted content remains illegal if it contains more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical that makes people high. The government has said it is promoting cannabis for medical use only, warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could still considered a nuisance subject to jail and fines. The country’s public health minister plans to distribute 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation on Friday.