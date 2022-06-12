Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:23 AM

WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization is predicting a “bumpy and rocky” road as the international trade body opens its highest-level meeting in 4-1/2 years. Top issues incude pandemic preparedness, food insecurity during high inflation and the war in Ukraine, and overfishing of the world’s seas. The WTO’s director-general said she hopes the four-day meeting starting Sunday yields progress toward reducing inequality and ensuring fair and free trade.  Delegates will consider whether to lift or ease export restrictions to help alleviate war-related shortages of wheat, fertilizer and other products. They will also try to reduce national subsidies to fishing boats and workers that engage in illegal fishing.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Skip to content