Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means

By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday appears to be no exception with the S&P 500 down 2.6% in early trading and nearly 21% below it’s Jan. 3 high. If the index closes around that level, it will be the first bear market in more than two years.