Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar says it’s packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and heading to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said Tuesday that it’s transferring its global base to Irving, Texas, from the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, Illinois. The company had been based in Peoria, Illinois, for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield in 2017. Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s. It says it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year. It’s the latest major corporation to ditch the Chicago area after Boeing Co. said last month that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area.