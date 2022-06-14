Floods leave Yellowstone landscape ‘dramatically changed’

By MATTHEW BROWN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Historic floodwaters that raged through Yellowstone National Park may have permanently altered the course of a popular fishing river and left the sweeping landscape forever changed. Park officials say more than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of the nation’s oldest national park after unprecedented flooding tore through its northern half, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry. He says the park’s northern entrances may be closed all summer.