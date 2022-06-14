Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of seven NATO nations from across Europe have pledged their support for Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the alliance and for providing more weapons to help Ukraine battle Russia. The support was voiced after an informal gathering Tuesday at the Dutch prime minister’s official residence in The Hague co-hosted by his Danish counterpart. The other leaders attending were Romania’s president and the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland, Portugal and Latvia. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Sweden and Finland’s bid to join the alliance “a historic decision” that will “strengthen them, it will strengthen us.”