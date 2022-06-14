Millennial Money: Maximize your music festival savings

By DALIA RAMIREZ of NerdWallet

Summer music festivals can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but costs can be excessive for many fans. With expenses for food, drinks, outfits, flights and hotels on top of the ticket price, budgeting for a festival can outperform even the best lineups. Taking advantage of credit card rewards for entertainment purchases, planning ahead for hidden costs, using a zero-interest payment plan or even partnering with festival brands through social media may make these special events more affordable. If your dream festival experience is still out of reach, don’t worry — there will always be another one.