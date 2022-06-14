UN chief: Governments’ inaction on climate is ‘dangerous’

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations has warned of a “dangerous disconnect” between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that global greenhouse gas emissions need to drop by 45% this decade but are currently forecast to increase by 14%. Guterres accused governments of “dragging their feet” with “grave consequences.” He said the war in Ukraine risked worsening the crisis, because major economies were “doubling down on fossil fuels” that are to blame for much of the emissions stoking global warming.