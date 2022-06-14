Worries about S. Korean economy grow over truckers’ strike

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s prime minister has warned that disruptions of cargo transport by a nationwide truckers’ strike could cause “irrecoverable” damage to the country’s economy, as the protest entered its eighth day. The Transport Ministry says about 6,800 truckers rallied at various sites across South Korea on Monday, triggering delays in the shipment and delivery of key items such as steel, cement and tires. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the disruptions could pose “a big, irrecoverable blow” to South Korea’s economy, which already faces other difficulties. Striking truckers are calling for an extension of temporary guarantees of minimum wages amid soaring fuel prices. They met with government officials several times without any breakthroughs.