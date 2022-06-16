Average US mortgage rates jump by most in 35 years

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates made their biggest one-week jump in 35 years, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its key rate by three-quarters of a point in bid to tame high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate climbed from 5.23% last week to 5.78% this week, the highest its been since November of 2008 during the housing crisis. Those figures are likely to worsen for homebuyers with more Fed rate increases a near certainty. The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market.