EU beefs up disinformation code amid Russia fake news fears

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is beefing up its code of practice on disinformation by enlisting more tech companies and adding measures to prevent online purveyors of fake news from profiting. The EU’s executive Commission unveiled an update Thursday to its four-year-old voluntary code that, together with sweeping new rules in the pipeline for digital companies, will step up its efforts to fight the spread of false information in the 27-member bloc. European Union leaders are alarmed about disinformation flourishing on online platforms, notably involving the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian propaganda amid the war in Ukraine. The code shows Europe’s efforts to take a global lead in clamping down on fake news.