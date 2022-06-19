Prada mixes nostalgia and grunge for summer 2023 menswear

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offered a nostalgia play for next season, mixing gingham, coming from the feminine world, with masculine menswear. The looks for Spring-Summer 2023 included men’s suiting, ribbed knitwear and sleeveless leather rompers, which contrasted with the current high temperatures in Milan. Backstage, Prada welcomed guests including Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeff Goldblum and Rami Malek, herself wearing a cashmere gray short-sleeved sweater and an organza sheath skirt.