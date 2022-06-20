Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty in federal court to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official. Officials say it’s the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors say Travis Ford of Lincoln pleaded guilty in Denver federal court to sending threats on social media to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a national advocate for elections security. The plea was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado. Ford faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 6.