East African leaders send regional force to eastern Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — East Africa’s leaders have responded to the threat of war between Rwanda and Congo by instructing a new regional force to deploy in eastern Congo and ordering an immediate cease-fire. A statement after the meeting in Kenya’s capital does not give details on the date of deployment of the force or its composition. Congo had welcomed the force’s presence but not neighboring Rwanda’s participation. The presidents of both countries attended Monday. The tensions with Congo are playing out while Rwanda hosts the Commonwealth summit this week.