Puerto Rico law to boost private sector worker benefits

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has signed legislation that will award more rights to private sector workers in the U.S. territory. In signing the measure Monday, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi defied a federal control board that said the move would be considered a violation of a federal statute. The measure increases private sector worker benefits and time off, including for those who only work part-time. It also reinstates protections against unjustified dismissals. The federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances contends the legislation will hurt the island’s economy as it tries to emerge from the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.