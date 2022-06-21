2 Black executives leave Amazon amid changes in leadership

By HALELUYA HADERO

Two Black executives at Amazon are leaving the company. The e-commerce juggernaut confirmed the news Tuesday hours after CEO Andy Jassy named a new head for the company’s troubled retail business. That unit has been burdened with a glut of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic. John Felton, an Amazon executive who’s taking over the company’s operations organization, said in an email to employees, the two executive have decided “to explore new opportunities outside Amazon.” The departure means there are no more Black executives on Amazon’s senior leadership team, which has been criticized for a lack of diversity.