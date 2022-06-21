Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woes

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — There’s a shortage of pilots at many airlines, and pilot unions are demanding higher pay in contract negotiations. On Tuesday, hundreds of uniformed Southwest Airlines pilots picketed at the Dallas airport to protest the lack of progress on a new contract. The picketing is taking place as airline unions seek sizable wage increases. Pilots in particular could have strong leverage for higher pay because of a shortage that has led to flight cancellations.