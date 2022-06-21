Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to make his first visit to Turkey as the two regional heavyweights press ahead with efforts to repair ties following the slaying of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. The crown prince will meet Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday – the last leg of a Middle East tour that also took him to Egypt and Jordan. Erdogan said their talks will focus on advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.” The rapprochement comes as Turkey faces its worst economic crisis in two decades and is trying to draw investments. Saudi Arabia has been trying to broaden its alliances at a time when relations between Riyadh and Washington are strained.