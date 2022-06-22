Firefighters battle wildfire near Turkish resort of Marmaris

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Firefighters aided by planes and helicopters are battling a wildfire that broke out near a resort in southwestern Turkey. The fire erupted Tuesday evening near the vacation resort of Marmaris, on Turkey’s Aegean coast. It spread quickly, fanned by strong winds. The private DHA news agency said Wednesday that some 30 homes near the region were evacuated as a precaution. The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures, tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.