Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

By MARI YAMAGUCHI, ANDI JATMIKO and EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese man accused of participating in a fraud scheme that netted about $7.3 million in government funds intended for small Japanese businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Tokyo after being deported by Indonesia, where he fled more than a year and a half ago. Japanese media say Mitsuhiro Taniguchi was arrested on board the flight by Japanese police who accompanied him, and was transported to a police station for interrogation after landing at Tokyo’s Narita airport. Taniguchi and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted about 1,700 false applications for COVID-19 relief funds to the Japanese government and illegally received subsidies on more than 960 of those applications.