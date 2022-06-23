Trains canceled in UK as unions stage 2nd 24-hour walkout

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Millions of people in Britain are facing disruption as railway staff stage their second national walkout of the week. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff canceled about four-fifths of passenger services across the country on Thursday. Train stations were largely deserted. Highways also were less busy than expected. Many people appeared to heed advice to avoid travel. A third strike is planned for Saturday as part of Britain’s biggest and most disruptive railway strike in 30 years. The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s train companies aim to cut costs and staffing after two years in which emergency government funding kept them afloat.