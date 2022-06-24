Stars turn out for Dior’s 19,000 blooms at Paris show

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Flowers, art, and Dior’s world-famous ateliers collided on Friday at Paris Fashion Week for a sweet-smelling explosion of creativity. The show was an homage to late British painter Duncan Grant and celebrated member of London’s Bloomsbury Group, who died in 1978. At Paul Smith a fresh and sensitive wardrobe awaited guests at the spring show in the southeast of Paris. Layering and optical plays were the themes of the season in looks that built on the British sartorial master’s bread-and-butter of color, florals and suited looks. Junya Watababe put out an urban yet soft display for his eponymous brand Friday.