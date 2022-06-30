Crewless robotic Mayflower ship nears Plymouth Rock

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower is set to land near Plymouth Rock. The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship was met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline on Thursday morning, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic voyage. Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) trimaran didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board. It was bound for Plymouth Harbor in Massachusetts, where it’s scheduled to dock later Thursday near a replica of the original Mayflower that brought the Pilgrims to America.