Czech Republic to extend coal mining amid high demand

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has decided to reverse plans to halt mining in a key black coal region to help the country safeguard its power supply amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said Thursday that the state-owned OKD company will extend its mining activities in north-eastern Czech Republic until at least the end of next year. A further extension until 2025 is possible. The original plans called for mining to be halted there this year. Some European Union countries are turning back to coal as a replacement for reduced flows of Russian natural gas, threatening climate goals in Europe.