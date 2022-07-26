US opens 3 probes of safety problems in Stellantis vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety problems with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis. The largest probe covers 1.34 million Jeep Cherokee small SUVs from the 2014 through 2020 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 80 complaints that the electronic parking brakes can turn on while the SUVs are moving. Another probe covers 289,000 Jeep Compass and Patriot small SUVs from 2016 due to 127 complaints about engine stalling. The agency also says it has 40 complaints of a transmission problem causing Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans to lose power. The probe cover 21,000 vans from the 2019 through 2021 model years. The investigations could lead to recalls, but so far the agency hasn’t sought any.

