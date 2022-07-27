Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a bill that’s designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. It also directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programs that lawmakers say will help the country stay economically competitive in the decades ahead. Senate passage came by a 64-33 vote Wednesday. The House vote is expected later this week as lawmakers try to wrap up business before returning to their home states and districts in August.

