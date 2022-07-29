Lebanon doubts Ukraine claim of stolen grain on Syrian ship

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon appears to be rejecting claims by the Ukrainian Embassy that a Syrian ship docked in one of its ports is carrying grain from Ukraine stolen by Russia. A senior customs official said on Friday that there was “nothing wrong” with the cargo of the Laodicea, which docked in the Lebanese port of Tripoli the previous day and that its papers were in order. Russia has also dismissed the Ukrainian claim of stolen grain. There are no signs that the controversial cargo was being unloaded. Western governments have raised complaints to the Lebanese foreign ministry about the ship. Ukraine says the grain is from its territories taken by Russia in the war.

