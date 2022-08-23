Tropical Storm Ma-on headed for southeastern China

BEIJING (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on is headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China after displacing thousands in the Philippines. The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday warned of flooding in low-lying areas and advised people to stay away from the shoreline. The storm is expected to make landfall Thursday morning in Guangdong province, about 120 miles west of Hong Kong, before moving inland toward the Guangxi region and northern Vietnam. The storm’s arrival comes as many parts of central and western China are facing severe droughts brought on by temperatures that broke records for August. Crops have withered and drinking water supplies are endangered. In Sichuan province, cloud seeding is being used to try to promote rainfall.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.