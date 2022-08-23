Unexpected war warning system: Chernobyl tour’s camera

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Yaroslav Yemelianenko decided to set up a battery-operated camera showing his company’s tourist information center near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant months before Russia invaded Ukraine. Imagine his surprise when sitting in his Kyiv apartment on Feb. 24 his livestream showed dozens of Russian tanks driving south from Chernobyl. That was the site of the world’s worst nuclear power disaster. The video showed the Russian military moving toward the Ukrainian capital. Yemelianenko and colleagues transmitted data while the battery lasted. The signal was lost days later. Russian troops had seized the defunct power plant. Ukrainian forces subsequently took back control of the facility.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.