S.Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has signed a $2.25 billion deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. South Korea’s government said Thursday the contract between the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide turbine-related equipment and construction work for the plant that is being built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast. ASE is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a state-owned Russian nuclear conglomerate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.