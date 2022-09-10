UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana

DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company’s alleged refusal to replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating system. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles. A long-term strike could thus affect vehicle assembly lines across North America. The strike at the 1,200-worker plant began Saturday. Stellantis says production had not been scheduled for this weekend and it hoped to resume negotiations as soon as possible on a local contract with striking UAW Local 1166.

