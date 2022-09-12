Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about a minute after liftoff Monday. The capsule’s launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the desert floor. Blue Origin’s launch commentator called it “an anomaly,” but provided no further details. It was the 23rd flight for the New Shepard program, named after the first American in space, Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard. It’s the same kind of rocket and capsule that Blue Origin uses to send people on a 10-minute ride to the edge of space.

