Car guy Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden is showcasing his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden is a self-proclaimed gearhead who owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray. He got behind the wheel of a snazzy new Corvette Wednesday at the show amid jokes that he might drive it back to Washington. Biden is at the auto show mostly to highlight the new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. He’s expected to announce approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system and 35 states.

By COLLEEN LONG and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

