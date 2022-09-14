French court to rule on Yemeni plane crash that killed 152

PARIS (AP) — A French court is expected to issue a verdict in the trial of the Yemeni airline that operated a passenger plane that crashed in 2009, killing 152 people. While landing in strong winds, the aging Airbus A310 operated by Yemenia crashed into the Indian Ocean about 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the Comorian coast. Most of the passengers onboard were from Comoros, a former French colony. Yemenia was tried in Paris over the injuries of the crash’s only survivor, who was 12 years old at the time, and the deaths of 65 French citizens. The company has denied responsibility.

