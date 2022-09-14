Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned practice facility was supposed to be built in South Carolina. GT Real Estate Holdings says Rock Hill and York County are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. Tepper’s company offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. York County says it is entitled to more than $80 million. Rock Hill wants the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.

