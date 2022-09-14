South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. The Personal Information and Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) after a meeting where officials agreed that companies’ business practices might cause “serious” privacy infringements. The commission ordered the companies to provide an “easy and clear” process of consent giving people more control over whether to share information about what they do online.

