Boeing to resell some Max jets ordered by Chinese airlines

Boeing is stuck with more than 100 planes that it can’t deliver to Chinese airlines, so it’s going to resell some of those planes to other customers. Company officials said Thursday they have waited long enough for permission to deliver new Boeing 737 Max jets to China, and they can’t wait any longer. Max jets were grounded around the world after two deadly crashes, and China is the last big market that hasn’t let airlines resume using the planes. Boeing’s chief financial officer says China is an important market, but he thinks Boeing can find new buyers. Max jets start around $100 million, although airlines usually get deep discounts from list prices.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.