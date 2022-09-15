CSX railroad hires Ford executive to replace retiring CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX has hired an auto industry executive to lead its railroad after its current CEO retires. Florida-based CSX said Thursday that former Ford executive Joe Hinrichs will take over from Jim Foote. Hinrichs said in an interview with The Associated Press he’s very excited that CSX and the other major U.S. railroads were able to reach a tentative contract agreement to prevent looming national strike. Hinrichs knows the railroad business as a customer, but not the details of its operations. He said he has been studying up on the operating model that CSX has used to slash its costs in recent years and will lean on the expertise of CSX’s managers.

