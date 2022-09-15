EU lawmakers assail Hungary for attacking democratic values

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers say Hungary’s nationalist government is deliberately trying to undermine the bloc’s democratic values. They deplore the failure of the 26 other EU countries to take action to bring Hungary back into line. The parliamentarians raised concerns Thursday in a resolution about Hungary’s electoral system, judicial independence, possible corruption, public procurement irregularities, LGBTQ+ rights and other freedoms. The resolution was passed in a 433-123 vote with 28 abstentions. The lawmakers condemned “the deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian Government to undermine the founding values of the Union.” The vote is highly symbolic but doesn’t impose any penalty on Hungary or oblige its EU partners to take action.

