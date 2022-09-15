Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex in a heavily industrialized area often referred to as “Cancer Alley.” District Judge Trudy White says the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality brushed off its environmental justice analysis while violating the Clean Air Act and its duty to protect the public. Opponents of the plans call the ruling Wednesday a victory for environmental justice. FG LA, the local Formosa Plastics affiliate, says it will appeal the ruling against its plans for a complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. A state environmental department spokesman had no immediate comment, saying the decision is under review.

